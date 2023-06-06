Northern Ireland weather: mixed day for Province in terms of sunshine, but at least it didn't rain

The Province was almost cut in half in terms of weather, with those to the west of River Bann experienced pleasant sunshine and those to the east wondering why the cloud wasn’t giving way to sunshine as it had done for the previous week or so.

In Belfast it was largely overcast for most of the day, and although temperatures remained warm, it wasn’t until tea time that the sun came out.

But all is not lost with the Met Office saying that a heatwave could hit parts of the UK this week.

Enjoying the sunshine at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park in Belfast on Monday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Temperatures are set to increase on Thursday, Friday and again on Saturday when they will potentially hit 29C.

But cloud, rain and thunderstorms will sweep in over the weekend, and the nights will become humid.

The Met Office added it expects the hottest temperatures of the year so far to be reached by the weekend.

Simon Partridge of Met Office said: “It will get warmer but there may well be more cloud with heavy, thundery showers mixed in as well.

“There will still be plenty of sunshine around, but it will come with much muggier nights.”