Figures also revealed that the number of pedestrians killed in the Province doubled from eight to 16.

The message from the Department for Infrastructure and the Police Service of Northern Ireland was that “we all have the power to make a difference” when it comes to reducing the number of road tragedies.

Julie Harrison, Permanent Secretary for the Department for Infrastructure said: “This year, 16 of the 55 people who died were pedestrians, compared to eight last year.

There were 55 roads deaths in Northern Ireland in 2022

“It is important to remember that behind the figures, there are families and friends who are grieving and whose lives have been devastated. First and foremost, my thoughts are with those who are mourning a loved one; and with those whose lives have been changed by injury as a result of a road traffic collision.

“A split second on the road can have devastating consequences. We know that most road deaths and serious injuries are due to human error so by being vigilant at all times of other road users – people who walk, wheel, cycle, motorcycle, drive, ride a horse as well as passengers in vehicles – we can all make a difference.

“As we begin 2023, I ask all of us who share the road to respect fellow road users and follow these four basic rules: slow down, pay attention, never drive having taken alcohol or drugs and always wear your seatbelt, however short your journey.”

The news release from the department and the police said that the main causes of collisions continue to be driver carelessness or inattention, speeding and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They reminded drivers that failure to wear a seatbelt in the event of a collision increases the likelihood of death or life changing injury.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “Across Northern Ireland, far too many families are starting the New Year, coping with the aftermath of a serious collision. From family members who have been killed or seriously injured, to those recovering or learning to live with life changing injuries.

“There are also far too many people now living with their own responsibility for the death or serious harm caused to another. That of course can lead to prosecution and potentially imprisonment.

“Police remain committed to working with communities and partners to make our roads safer for everyone, however the stark reality is that many collisions can be avoided.

“We all share the roads, so we all share the responsibility for road safety.

“Slow down. Pay greater attention to your surroundings. Always wear your seat belt and never drive after drinking or taking drugs.”

On Boxing Day, four people died in two separate road crashes in Co Tyrone and on Friday morning a woman died following a single-vehicle collision in the Ballyhackamore area of east Belfast.