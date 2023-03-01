News you can trust since 1737
Orange Order on Windsor Framework: too early to give either unilateral support or condemnation

The Orange Order has said it will take its time to consider the finer details of the Windsor Framework.

By Graeme Cousins
Grand Master Edward Stevenson praised unionist unity for the progress that has been made on the NI Protocol
​Grand Master Edward Stevenson said: “The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has been clear that any negotiations around the NI Protocol must reach a conclusion that restores Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom; removes any trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK; and must remove Northern Ireland from rules and laws imposed by ECJ.

"While we recognise there has been movement on a number of issues, it is much too early to give either unilateral support, or indeed condemnation, of this agreement.

"We will now take time to give careful consideration to the finer details contained within the text of the agreement.

"What is clear however is that the unity shown by unionists in opposition to the Protocol has played at important role in getting us to this point.”

