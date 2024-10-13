Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information following a report of a firework incident in the Stewartstown Road area of Dunmurry that has left a 12-year-old boy with a serious eye injury.

The PSNI said the young boy was struck in the face by a firework thrown by a group of youths in the area and had to be taken to hospital for a serious injury to his eye following the incident, which was reported at 8.30pm on Saturday.

Belfast Area Chief Inspector Dunne said: “This incident was traumatic to both the young male and his family, who has suffered a serious injury as a result of this reckless assault.

“I would ask parents to consider how they would feel, if this was their child who had endured these injuries.

Fireworks at a properly licensed Halloween event in Northern Ireland Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“Our inquiries to identify those involved are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1484 12/10/24.

“As we approach the Halloween period, I would ask local parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour.

“They could injure themselves or others, and end up with a criminal record which would impact their future employment and travel prospects.

“I would also remind the community that the law regarding fireworks is clear. It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. And you can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law.

“Our officers work closely with our partner agencies to target those involved in the sale of illegal fireworks and our neighbourhood team will continue to engage with residents.

“We would ask that anyone who sees ongoing anti-social behaviour reports it to us on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps us to focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action.”

SDLP west Belfast councillor Paul Doherty has said that anyone using fireworks must do so safely.

He said: “My thoughts are with the young boy who was taken to hospital following this incident. He has been left very shaken and with a serious eye injury and I join everyone in wishing him a full and quick recovery.

“This incident underlines the seriousness of messing around with fireworks, what might seem like a bit of fun could, in an instant, leave someone with permanent, life-changing injuries or worse.

“Fireworks are not toys, they are dangerous and there are significant laws around using them as a result.

“If you don’t have the appropriate licence then you shouldn’t have access to fireworks in the first place and I would appeal to our young people to take care and think about the dangers before illegally obtaining these products putting themselves and their friends at risk.

