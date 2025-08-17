Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in Dundonald

It is believed that between 14 and 16 August, intruders gained access to a property, ransacking several rooms. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during this time.

Detectives are also asking anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with their enquiries to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 923 16/08/25. Reports can also be submitted online via the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.