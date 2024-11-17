Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a burglary at a house in Carryduff on Saturday night (November 16).

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Shortly before 9.45pm, it was reported that a number of masked men, wearing dark coloured clothes, gloves, and hoods, entered a house in the Barsonsgrange area.

“One of the intruders took one of the householder’s mobile phones, and confined the three occupants to a bedroom, whilst the other two men rummaged through the upstairs rooms, before making off from the property.

“It was subsequently discovered that a sum of cash and an item of jewellery had been taken. Damage had also been caused to one of the occupant’s mobile phone.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash cam footage to contact us, as we are keen to identify vehicles linked to the suspects.

“We would also appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which could assist us, to contact 101 and quote reference number 1580 of 16/11/24.”