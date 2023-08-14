The incident is reported to have occurred at the back of a shop on the Spencer Road around 4:30pm.

After the victim was left needing hospital treatment for his injuries, Chief Inspector Watt said: "This was a nasty assault, and enquiries to establish what happened are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know this area was busy on Saturday, and our appeal is to anyone who witnessed what happened, captured footage, or has information that could assist us, to get in touch with us."

Police are appealing for information after a man was punched and kicked to the face in the Waterside area of Londonderry on Saturday (August 12)

"The number to call with information is 101 quoting reference 1295 of 12/08/23. You can also make a report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

In an interview with BBC NI, the daughter of the injured party stated that her father was "kicked like a football" by a member of the Apprentice Boys.

She outlined that he had been attacked after trying to stop a man from urinating at the back of his shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, the Apprentice Boys were holding their annual 'Relief of Londonderry' parade in the city.

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said the incident was "deeply shocking".

"There is no cause for such a totally unacceptable and violent act and to think of his children seeing him in this condition is just awful," she said.