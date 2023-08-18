It’s believed that the pair were an elderly couple who lived on the Greenan Road between Burren and Newry, with the deaths being reported to police on Thursday.

Yesterday, a PSNI spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing.

"There are no further details at this time and an update will be provided in due course," the spokesperson said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and a woman at a property in the Newry area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP councillor Declan McAteer told BBC Radio Ulster the couple had not been seen "for some time".

"It is a very tragic situation, it is very unclear. A very elderly couple have been found deceased in their own dwelling and apparently had been there for some time," he said.

"I have spoken to some members of the local community who are saddened and totally shocked and bewildered about the situation."

The news has shocked the local community, with independent councillor for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Mark Gibbons, saying that “gossip and speculation” surrounding the deaths is not helpful at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote on social media: “This is simply terrible news for the wider Warrenpoint community and I will not be making any further comment as a mark of respect for those who are touched and affected by this tragic news.

“We don't need gossip and speculation at this time. We only need to be respectful and supportive.”

Sinead Ennis MLA offered her condolences at the sad news.

She said: “Heartbreaking news that the bodies of a man and woman have been found in the Greenan Road, Newry.