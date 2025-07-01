Police confirm that man in his 50s tragically dies in Ballymoney house fire
Police can confirm a man in his 50s has died following a fire at a house in the Main Street area of Ballymoney this morning.
Police received a report of a fire shortly before 7:00am and attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who worked to extinguish the blaze. This is not being treated as deliberate.
Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service conveyed one man to hospital where he sadly died.
Traffic management for this area is no longer in place.
