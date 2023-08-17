News you can trust since 1737
Police confirm the identity of male who died in a collision in Toomebridge as PSNI appeal for information

Police can confirm that the man who died in a collision on the Blackpark Road in Toomebridge this morning was 26-year-old Ciaran Hurl.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 17th Aug 2023, 20:33 BST- 1 min read

Ciaran, who was from the Moortown area in Co Tyrone, was the rider of a motorcycle involved in a collision with a lorry shortly before 6am.

The road, which was closed for a time has since reopened.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 201 of 17/08/23.”

