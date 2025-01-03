Police issue fresh appeal to help find Belfast man missing in Spain

By Grainne Ni Aodha, PA
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 20:00 GMT
John GeorgeJohn George
John George
Police in Northern Ireland have issued a fresh appeal as they assist with an investigation into the disappearance of a Belfast man in Spain.

John George, 37, was holidaying in Spain when he was reported missing to the PSNI on December 18.

A candlelit vigil was held for Mr George, also known as John Hardy, in Belfast on New Year's Eve.

Officers from Northern Ireland are liaising with the man's family and other law enforcement agencies in the case.

The PSNI has no investigative role but has offered to assist their Spanish counterparts.

On Friday a major incident public portal was opened where people can upload photographs, footage or social media videos to be shared with the PSNI and forwarded to Spanish police.

Anyone who believes they may have information which could assist the Spanish investigation team with their inquiry is asked to contact the PSNI on 101.

