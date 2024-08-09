A total of 26 people have been arrested and 21 charged in relation to rioting in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A total of 26 people have been arrested and 22 charged in relation to rioting in Northern Ireland.

Several arrests were made on Friday in relation to disorder in the past week.

On Friday, four men appeared in court charged in relation to riots in the city, all of whom were remanded in custody.

The judge warned that those who had taken part in the public disorder will be refused bail.

Police said on Friday that a 28-year-old man, who was arrested on Thursday, was charged with riot, aiding and abetting arson and possession of a class A controlled drug.

An 18-year-old man was charged with two counts of riot and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with riot, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possessing fireworks without a licence.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A 58-year-old man was charged with disorderly behaviour and obstructing police and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September 5.

A 47-year-old woman was charged with three counts of riot and three counts of cruelty to children, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with a number of offences, including four counts of riot, possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 61-year-old man was charged with rioting on Friday and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A 55-year-old man was also arrested in the Belfast area by detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder.

He has been arrested on suspicion of publishing written material intended to stir up hatred.