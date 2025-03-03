Police make two further arrests as probe continues into the death of a pensioner in Dungannon
A man in his 70s died after being found with serious injuries at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of the town on Thursday evening.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday night and a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
Two men, both aged 30, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death.
All four remained in custody on Monday.
Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said: "We continue to investigate this senseless attack, and would reiterate our appeal to anyone who believes they may have information that could assist us with our investigation to contact 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25."
