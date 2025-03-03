Police have made two further arrests following the death of a pensioner in Dungannon last weekend.

A man in his 70s died after being found with serious injuries at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of the town on Thursday evening.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday night and a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Two men, both aged 30, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death.

The scene in Corrainey Park in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Friday (28th) where a man died following a serious assault. Photo: Cate McCurry/PA Wire

All four remained in custody on Monday.