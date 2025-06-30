Finance Minister John O'Dowd

Funding to boost PSNI recruitment numbers will be prioritised in future monitoring rounds this year, Finance Minister John O'Dowd has said.

Mr O'Dowd also said that the Department of Justice is to receive £5 million to cover unforeseen costs for the police from dealing with recent rioting.

The Executive has agreed allocations of over £78 million resource and £40 million capital funding as part of the June 2025/26 monitoring round.

Monitoring rounds provide a system to review spending plans, including allocating new money which flows from Westminster spending decisions.

Mr O'Dowd said the Executive had agreed to provide £25 million for health, £25 million for education to include funding for special educational needs and childcare and additional funding for ending violence against women and girls.

He said: "In line with our commitment to make childcare more accessible and affordable the £50 million set aside in Budget 2025-26 for the early years and childcare strategy, as well as the further £5 million being committed to in-year is now being formally allocated."

The Finance Minister added: "£5 million is being allocated to cover unforeseen costs facing the PSNI in dealing with the recent deplorable public disorder.

"Recognising the importance of investing in our police workforce we have also agreed the Department of Justice will be given first call of up to £7 million on funding in future monitoring rounds this year for PSNI recruitment.

"I look forward to working with (Justice) Minister ( Naomi) Long and the Executive on progressing on delivery of the PSNI Workforce Recovery Plan as part of the multiyear Budget process."

Mr O'Dowd said a further £11 million will be provided to the Department for Infrastructure for water with £9 million being provided to create more social, affordable and sustainable housing.

He added: "Looking forward my department's focus will now turn to the multi-year budget.

"With public expenditure likely to be constrained for some time, transformation must be an essential part of this Budget if the Executive is to deliver its ambitions within the funding available.

"This will be the first multi-year budget in over 10 years.