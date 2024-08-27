Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has extended the appointment of Professor Siobhan O’Neill as the mental health champion for Northern Ireland.

After initially being appointed in September 2021, the mental health champion’s tenure is for a period of three years and the current appointment is due to come to an end on 29 August 2024.

In line with the appointment arrangements, there is the potential for one extension of up to three years.

Minister Nesbitt said: “Since the official appointment of Professor O’Neill as mental health champion for Northern Ireland in 2021, she has provided much vital support to the Department of Health, the wider Executive and across the mental health sector, in promoting emotional health and wellbeing, accessing evidence-based support and services and promoting recovery.

“Mental ill health remains one of our greatest challenges across Northern Ireland and there is a continued need to address this. I am delighted that Professor O’Neill has accepted an offer to extend her appointment as MHC for a further three years to continue her crucial work.”

The overarching aim of the mental health champion is to advise and assist in the promotion of mental health and wellbeing through all policies and services.

Professor O’Neill said: “I’m honoured to continue to work as the mental health champion for Northern Ireland for another three years. At present we are seeing a mental health workforce crisis, our services are struggling to cope with the demand, and many services are facing closure due to the lack of funding.

“This is a key time for the transformation of mental health services and we need to see the full implementation for the Mental Health Strategy, as well as a Programme for Government that prioritises mental health as the foundation for peace and prosperity.”

Professor O’Neill also thanked all those who have worked closely with her in her role to date.