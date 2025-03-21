Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary at a house in Newtownabbey

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary at a house in Newtownabbey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Harrington said: “Police received a report on Thursday, March 20 that a property had been entered via its front door in the Burnthill Gardens area.

“It’s understood the burglary occurred between 7.20pm and 8.30pm that same evening. A number of rooms were completely ransacked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries, therefore, are ongoing to determine what, if anything, has been taken from the house.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area yesterday between 7.20pm and 8.30pm to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1820 20/03/25.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of area that we could review.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/