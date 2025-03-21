PSNI appeal for information after burglary report of a house in Newtownabbey
Detective Constable Harrington said: “Police received a report on Thursday, March 20 that a property had been entered via its front door in the Burnthill Gardens area.
“It’s understood the burglary occurred between 7.20pm and 8.30pm that same evening. A number of rooms were completely ransacked.
“Enquiries, therefore, are ongoing to determine what, if anything, has been taken from the house.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area yesterday between 7.20pm and 8.30pm to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1820 20/03/25.
“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of area that we could review.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
