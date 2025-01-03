PSNI appeal for information and witnesses after reported arson attack in north Belfast
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "Just before 12.25pm, we received a report that petrol had been poured through the letterbox of a residential property in the Ashfield Court area before it was set alight, causing damage to the door.
"Three people were inside the home at the time, and it's only thanks to their quick actions that they were able to extinguish the fire before it spread further.
"It's reported that this followed an altercation nearby a short time previously, and we want to appeal to anyone who may have seen these events occur to contact police.
"A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody at this time.
"If you have any information that may be useful to our investigation, the number to call is 101, quoting reference 566 of 03/01/25."
Information can also be provided online at reporting.psni.police.uk/report, or to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
