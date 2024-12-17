The PSNI have confirmed that seven officers were unable to remain on duty after being injured across several incidents in the Province.

Between Friday evening (December 13) to Saturday, 20 officers were injured on duty with some of them requiring medical assistance due to the extent of their injuries.

Two officers were injured as a result of a deliberate patrol vehicle ramming in the Concession Road area of Crossmaglen, whilst an officer was also treated for a serious thumb injury after being assaulted while responding to a disturbance in the Newry area.

Another Newry-based officer sustained a suspected broken nose and his three colleagues were injured while responding to a domestic-related report in the Mountnorris area of South Armagh.

Meanwhile, four officers sustained minor injuries across the Craigavon area whilst responding to two separate reports.

In the Derrygonnelly area of Fermanagh, four officers were injured after a man became aggressive while being placed into a call van.

A total of five officers were also injured in incidents in Londonderry, north Belfast and west Belfast.

Commenting, District Commander for Newry Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “Assaults on our officers are completely unacceptable and take a toll on our men and women both mentally and physically who are doing their job to protect the community.

“Newry, Mourne and Down policing district accounted for the highest number of officers injured during this period over the weekend – five of whom were unable to continue on duty.