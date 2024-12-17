PSNI confirm seven officers unable to continue their duties after 20 members of staff are injured in 24-hour period

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 17th Dec 2024, 15:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The PSNI have confirmed that seven officers were unable to remain on duty after being injured across several incidents in the Province.

Between Friday evening (December 13) to Saturday, 20 officers were injured on duty with some of them requiring medical assistance due to the extent of their injuries.

Two officers were injured as a result of a deliberate patrol vehicle ramming in the Concession Road area of Crossmaglen, whilst an officer was also treated for a serious thumb injury after being assaulted while responding to a disturbance in the Newry area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another Newry-based officer sustained a suspected broken nose and his three colleagues were injured while responding to a domestic-related report in the Mountnorris area of South Armagh.

20 PSNI officers were injured within a 24-hour period across Northern Ireland, with seven unable to remain on dutyplaceholder image
20 PSNI officers were injured within a 24-hour period across Northern Ireland, with seven unable to remain on duty

Meanwhile, four officers sustained minor injuries across the Craigavon area whilst responding to two separate reports.

In the Derrygonnelly area of Fermanagh, four officers were injured after a man became aggressive while being placed into a call van.

A total of five officers were also injured in incidents in Londonderry, north Belfast and west Belfast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting, District Commander for Newry Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “Assaults on our officers are completely unacceptable and take a toll on our men and women both mentally and physically who are doing their job to protect the community.

“Newry, Mourne and Down policing district accounted for the highest number of officers injured during this period over the weekend – five of whom were unable to continue on duty.

“This is completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’. We will pursue those individuals responsible and bring them before the courts."

Related topics:PSNIProvinceNewryCraigavonCrossmaglenFermanagh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice