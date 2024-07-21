Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series was an 'amazing event' says MLA as local police thanks crowd goers for their 'patience' at a busy Ballycastle
People from all over the province attended the two-day public event as it was held in Northern Ireland for the very first time.
Jumping from a 27-metre tall platform, divers hit speeds of 85kmph before landing into waters of Ballycastle Harbour below.
Competitors also took part in two other diving locations across the north coast, starting on the steep, tugged cliffs at Dunluce, known as the Lord’s Prayer on Thursday, which was closed to the public for health and safety concerns.
On Friday, the diving moved to another off-the-cliff-round from the site of the ancient ruins of Kinbane Castle on a remote rocky outcrop in Round 2, to the open waters of Ballycastle Harbour for the first of the platform dives in Round 3.
The divers made their final bid for maximum points off the platform in Round 4, returning to the windy diving tower in Ballycastle Harbour on Saturday.
In a social media post, Police Causeway Coast and Glens thanked members of the public for their "patience" and how officers were pleased to welcome "so many different people from around the world".They added that the public should "stay off all scaffolding and diving decks for their own health and safety" as deconstruction begins.