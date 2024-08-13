Second man arrested over racist attack on Co Down mosque
and live on Freeview channel 276
The mosque, on Greenwell Street in Newtownards, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they have arrested a 46-year-old man.
In a statement, police said he was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted arson with intent to endanger life, making a petrol bomb and criminal damage.
They said he has since been released on police bail.
A 42-year-old man arrested on Sunday was also released on bail to allow further inquiries.
The PSNI added: "Inquiries are continuing and anyone with any information or footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 53 of August 10 ."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.