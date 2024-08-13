Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A second man has been arrested by police investigating an attack on a mosque in Co Down.

The mosque, on Greenwell Street in Newtownards, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they have arrested a 46-year-old man.

In a statement, police said he was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted arson with intent to endanger life, making a petrol bomb and criminal damage.

General view of a the mosque on Greenwell Street in Newtownards, County Down, where racist graffiti was daubed on the building in the early hours of Saturday morning. It is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime

They said he has since been released on police bail.

A 42-year-old man arrested on Sunday was also released on bail to allow further inquiries.