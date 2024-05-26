Security alert at East Belfast GAA declared an 'elaborate hoax' and condemned by politicians
The alert at Henry Jones playing fields on Church Road in Castlereagh was declared an ‘elaborate hoax’ by police late yesterday afternoon.
A PSNI statement said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.20am this morning, Sunday 26th May, of a suspicious object located at playing fields in the area.
“Officers attended alongside ATO, and the object, which has been declared as an elaborate hoax, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examination.
“The playing fields were closed for most of Sunday afternoon and a number of roads were closed. Officers have now left the scene, the roads have fully reopened and police would like to thank the local community for their understanding.”
Mr McReynolds said: “I'm absolutely appalled at those behind this alert, they have no regard for anyone in the community, nor do they represent the people of east Belfast.
“East Belfast GAA has garnered immense praise from our community, and rightly so. Their efforts to unite people through sports, fostering a better future in east Belfast ... is something to be celebrated and promoted. Those behind security alerts like this are not interested in anything positive; instead, they are focused on creating division and destruction.”
UUP leader Doug Beattie also condemned the attack on social media, writing on X, formerly Twitter: “I don’t know if this is a false alarm, a hoax or a viable device – I hope it’s the former. However, EB GAA have been targeted repeatedly and it needs to stop and those responsible tracked down and arrested.”
