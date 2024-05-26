Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alliance MLA Peter McReynolds has said he is “appalled” at those behind yet another security alert at the training ground of East Belfast GAA.

The alert at Henry Jones playing fields on Church Road in Castlereagh was declared an ‘elaborate hoax’ by police late yesterday afternoon.

A PSNI statement said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.20am this morning, Sunday 26th May, of a suspicious object located at playing fields in the area.

“Officers attended alongside ATO, and the object, which has been declared as an elaborate hoax, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examination.

Police at the scene of the security alert at playing fields in the Church Road area of Castlereagh

“The playing fields were closed for most of Sunday afternoon and a number of roads were closed. Officers have now left the scene, the roads have fully reopened and police would like to thank the local community for their understanding.”

Mr McReynolds said: “I'm absolutely appalled at those behind this alert, they have no regard for anyone in the community, nor do they represent the people of east Belfast.

“East Belfast GAA has garnered immense praise from our community, and rightly so. Their efforts to unite people through sports, fostering a better future in east Belfast ... is something to be celebrated and promoted. Those behind security alerts like this are not interested in anything positive; instead, they are focused on creating division and destruction.”

