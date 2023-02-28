Sir Jeffrey insists there is no party spilt as DUP MPs raise concerns about Windsor Framework along with TUV leader

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, the DUP leader said the party would assess the legal text before coming to a “collective” conclusion.

It comes after both Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley raised concerns about the deal. Mr Wilson said that he “fears our position in the United Kingdom is not going to be restored” while Mr Paisley said that the deal “does not cut the mustard”.

Those comments appeared to jar with the statement from their party leader who said yesterday after the deal was announced that “significant progress has been secured across a number of areas” though Sir Jeffrey did say there remain “key issues of concern”.

Speaking again today Sir Jeffrey said: “Let me be clear, our party officers, our assembly members, our members of parliament, and ultimately, our party executive, will determine the party’s approach on this issue.

“We will consult and we will take our time. We will talk to people. We will listen to what people are saying, they will articulate their views. Of course, there will be a diversity and a range of views.

“People will react in different ways. But the DUP will come to a collective decision on this agreement.”

When asked how long it would take for the party to reach a conclusion on what had been agreed, he said “it will take as long as it takes”.

“We want to get this right, that’s the important thing,” he commented.

While in Northern Ireland yesterday Rishi Sunak sidestepped questions about how much time he will give the DUP to consider the Windsor Framework and what would happen if they reject it, saying he is “confident” parties will recognise it “gets the balance right” for Northern Ireland.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said it was “disingenuous” for any political party to suggest it would take weeks or months to formulate a response to the Windsor Framework.

He said: “I think the Stormont brake is one of those things which sounds good when you talk about it, but as soon as you start delving into it and understanding how it actually works, it throws up more questions than it does answers.

“But I can see the Prime Minister is working hard to sell this deal and we will work hard to scrutinise it.

“Anyone who is saying this should take weeks and months, I think is being disingenuous.

“Any political party should be able to look at this and engage with their party at every level and come up with what they believe to be the outcome, certainly within a week or so.”

Mr Beattie said there was no reason why the Stormont powersharing institutions could not be operating while parties study the detail of the Windsor Framework.

He said: “You can do that at the same time. But if we drag this out for months then businesses will be sitting there not knowing whether they are coming or going.

“We need to hear from business, we need to know if it works for them.

“But there is no point dragging it out. People need to show the courage of their convictions, look at the deal, come up with your analysis and make your pitch.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long urged the DUP to reach a swift conclusion over the deal and Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill told the prime minister to keep the positive momentum to get the Executive and Assembly back up and running without delay.

Meanwhile TUV’s Jim Allister raised several concerns over the framework.

He said that it is clear the substance of yesterday’s deal does not live up to the “overselling spin” which accompanied it.

The TUV leader argues that the deal means that Northern Ireland remains wholly within a foreign Single Market for goods subject to the vast plethora of EU laws that control it, with the European Court of Justice the sole and ultimate arbiter.

He said: “Clearly, despite the PM’s contrary assertion, there will still be a customs border in the Irish Sea setting Northern Ireland apart in an all-Ireland/EU orbit.

“For anyone whose compass is set by sovereignty considerations and whose goal is the strengthening, not weakening, of the Union with GB, this is a deal which falls far short.”

In the House of Lords today, former DUP deputy leader Lord Dodds pressed the Government for clarification over the provisions of the Windsor Framework.

He said: “The crucial question is whether or not people in Northern Ireland continue to be denied equal status democratically and constitutionally with our fellow countrymen and women as the result of consequences for separation and economic divergence from the rest of the United Kingdom?”

He added: “For accuracy, can the (Lords) leader confirm to what extent Northern Ireland will continue to governed by EU laws and subject to EU legal jurisdiction for large parts of our economy for which no consent has ever been sought or given?”

“On the Stormont brake, can he confirm that as currently set out it does not give the final say or block to the Northern Ireland Assembly, even on a cross-community vote, but can be overridden by a minister here and will leave us subject in terms to retaliatory measures against the United Kingdom as a whole by the EU?”

Responding, Tory leader of the Lords Lord True said the brake would be triggered by the assembly but added: “It would be the British Government that would operate the veto.

“That would be a very open process. One would expect the British Government would give the very greatest weight to the points that had been put forward by the Stormont assembly.”