Soldier F acquittal is a clear and welcome outcome, says DUP leader Gavin Robinson

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 15:07 BST
DUP leader Gavin Robinson has said the verdict of the trial in relation to Soldier F represents a clear and welcome outcome.

Mr Robinson was reacting after veteran Soldier F was acquitted of all charges relating to two murders and five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972.

He said: “This was a detailed verdict from the judge which will obviously need to be studied in detail, but it represents a clear and welcome outcome.

“This has been an extremely lengthy process however and will have reopened many painful memories. The events of 30th January 1972 have been scrutinised and pored over more than any other single event in our history.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has commented on the conclusion in the trial of Soldier F, who has been found not guilty of all charges
DUP leader Gavin Robinson has commented on the conclusion in the trial of Soldier F, who has been found not guilty of all charges

“The judge has cast doubt on evidence previously described as ‘decisive’ and highlights the difficulties inherent in taking forward a prosecution based on such problematic grounds.

“The vast majority of those who served in our armed forces did so with honour and often at great personal cost. There must be no rewriting of the past and we will continue to guard against all attempts to do so.”

