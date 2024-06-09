Stephen Watterson: PSNI in Magherafelt seek public help to locate missing person
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person, 55-year-old Stephen Watterson.
Stephen was last seen walking into Magherafelt town centre at approximately 2pm on Thursday, June 6 in the Rainey Street area.
He is described as being approximately 5’ 6”, of stocky build with short or shaven black hair, and he has brown eyes.
It’s understood Stephen was last seen wearing jeans, dark trainers and a dark top or a bomber-type style jacket.
If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts or you believe you may have seen him, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1603 08/06/24.
