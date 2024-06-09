Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person, 55-year-old Stephen Watterson.

Stephen was last seen walking into Magherafelt town centre at approximately 2pm on Thursday, June 6 in the Rainey Street area.

He is described as being approximately 5’ 6”, of stocky build with short or shaven black hair, and he has brown eyes.

It’s understood Stephen was last seen wearing jeans, dark trainers and a dark top or a bomber-type style jacket.