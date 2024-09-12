Strategy sets target of halving road deaths in Northern Ireland by 2030
Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd launched the "Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland to 2030" during a visit to Londonderry.
In 2023, 71 people lost their lives on Northern Ireland's roads - the highest number of deaths for eight years. This year's death toll is currently 41.
Mr O'Dowd said the new strategy would focus on "safe roads, safe vehicles and safe people".
It has been developed following public consultation and sets a number of improvement targets.
They include having fewer than 35 deaths, and fewer than 376 serious injuries, on the roads a year by 2030.
It also aims to reduce the number of children aged 0-15 killed or seriously injured in road collisions to fewer than 29, and the number of young people aged 16-24 to fewer than 79 by 2030.
The strategy was launched at Crescent Link Fire Station.
Mr O'Dowd said: "This strategy will set the direction for future road safety policies and actions.
"By supporting this strategy, the Executive are coming together to recognise the importance of road safety and to encourage everyone to take care on the roads by recording their support for the 'Share the Road to Zero' road safety initiative."
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue chief Aidan Jennings said: "As a road safety partner of DfI ( Department for Infrastructure ) it seems fitting that we help facilitate the launch of the new Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland.
"This strategy will help support all emergency agencies who work so hard to reduce the trauma of road traffic collisions."
An action plan has also been developed including 10 strategic interventions that have been identified as having the potential to create the biggest impact on road safety.
Mr O'Dowd said evidence shows that more than 95% of road deaths are due to human error.
He said: "In the north, the death rate on our roads is, on average, one per week.
"It's a shocking statistic but this is about so much more than that - it's about people.
"Behind the figures are loved ones who set off on an everyday journey but now they are never coming home to their family and friends.
"From the moment that happens, lives are shattered and will never be the same again."
He added: "The devastation each and every road death leaves in its wake knows no boundaries and as road users we must all do everything we can - both individually and collectively - to reduce road deaths."
