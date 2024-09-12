Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd at the official launch of the Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland to 2030 at Crescent Fire Station, Londonderry. Included from left, are Michael Bloomfield, chief executive, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Aidan Jennings, Chief Fire and Rescue Officer, and PSNI Superintendent Jonathan Wilson, Head of Public Order Public Safety Branch

A new road safety strategy has set a target of reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries on Northern Ireland's roads by at least 50% by the end of the decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd launched the "Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland to 2030" during a visit to Londonderry.

In 2023, 71 people lost their lives on Northern Ireland's roads - the highest number of deaths for eight years. This year's death toll is currently 41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O'Dowd said the new strategy would focus on "safe roads, safe vehicles and safe people".

It has been developed following public consultation and sets a number of improvement targets.

They include having fewer than 35 deaths, and fewer than 376 serious injuries, on the roads a year by 2030.

It also aims to reduce the number of children aged 0-15 killed or seriously injured in road collisions to fewer than 29, and the number of young people aged 16-24 to fewer than 79 by 2030.

The strategy was launched at Crescent Link Fire Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O'Dowd said: "This strategy will set the direction for future road safety policies and actions.

"By supporting this strategy, the Executive are coming together to recognise the importance of road safety and to encourage everyone to take care on the roads by recording their support for the 'Share the Road to Zero' road safety initiative."

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue chief Aidan Jennings said: "As a road safety partner of DfI ( Department for Infrastructure ) it seems fitting that we help facilitate the launch of the new Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland.

"This strategy will help support all emergency agencies who work so hard to reduce the trauma of road traffic collisions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An action plan has also been developed including 10 strategic interventions that have been identified as having the potential to create the biggest impact on road safety.

Mr O'Dowd said evidence shows that more than 95% of road deaths are due to human error.

He said: "In the north, the death rate on our roads is, on average, one per week.

"It's a shocking statistic but this is about so much more than that - it's about people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Behind the figures are loved ones who set off on an everyday journey but now they are never coming home to their family and friends.

"From the moment that happens, lives are shattered and will never be the same again."