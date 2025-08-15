Kathryn Glover, who will represent Northern Ireland at the World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany

A Co Down woman, who is representing Northern Ireland at the 25th edition of the Summer World Transplant Games, has passionately spoken about inspiring other transplant recipients to take up sport and exercise.

In 2005, Kathryn Glover from Ballygowan, was diagnosed with IGA Nephropathy and spent four years on peritoneal dialysis in the Renal Unit at the Ulster Hospital.

Her life changed in 2009 when she received a life-saving kidney transplant. Since then, she has continued to excel, winning multiple medals across a range of sporting disciplines.

The World Transplant Games aim to promote organ donation, encourage people worldwide to register as donors and inspire transplant recipients to maintain their health and fitness.

This year's event which gets under way in Dresden, Germany from August 17-24 marks the first time that Northern Ireland has had its own team at the Games.

Kathryn, who is also the Assistant NI Team Manager, explained how she first got involved and said: “I had an interest in the Transplant Games back in 2010 when I read an article saying that the British Transplant Games were coming to Belfast in 2011 and they were looking for volunteers. I decided that I would like to compete instead of just volunteering.

“Since then, I have taken part in 13 British Games and five World Transplant Games. This year in Dresden, I am competing in the 50m backstroke, 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and discus.

"But what I am really excited about is the swimming leg of the triathlon team relay, a 500-metre outdoor swim, followed by a 20K cycle from a teammate and a 5K run from another transplant recipient.

"This is only the second time a triathlon has featured at the World Games and the first time Northern Ireland has competed in this category.”

Highlighting the importance of organ donation, Kathryn added: “I think the biggest thing is people are afraid to get into exercise post-transplant. There is nothing to be afraid of.

"We have athletes in the Games competing in everything from ten-pin bowling to high-impact sports like swimming, cycling and track and field. It is about setting yourself a goal, starting slowly, building up and you absolutely can do it.

“All 22 athletes from Northern Ireland competing in Dresden have been given the gift of life. They are the absolute epitome of organ donation.