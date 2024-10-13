Refreshments will be served and those in attendance will have the opportunity to view photographs and share memories.

Visitors to the safari park had the unique experience of travelling in their own cars and buses into the main reserve where lions, tigers and baboons were kept

Booking is now open for a free screening of a documentary that relives the vibrant days of the Causeway Safari Park just outside Ballymoney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The documentary of ‘The Lion Game’ is set to be screened at Ballymoney Museum on Thursday, October 24 at 7:30pm.

This captivating film offers a nostalgic journey into one of the region's most cherished attractions, showcasing the wildlife, adventures, and memories that made the Safari Park a beloved destination for families and nature lovers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Causeway Safari Park was located at Benvarden just outside Ballymoney and was developed in 1970 by Pat and Louise Stephenson. It was the first National Safari Park on the island of Ireland and its success saw the team welcome 6,000 people during its first three days of opening.

The main attractions were Cesco the elephant, Nora the zonkey, Pete the chimp and of course the majestic lions. Visitors to the park had the thrilling experience of travelling in their own vehicles into the main reserve where the lions, tigers and baboons were kept, and over the years many stories were shared involving mischievous monkeys pulling off car mirrors, number plates and aerials.

The park also offered many other attractions for visitors, including the American super slide, the moonwalk, trains, a café and ice cream parlour.

The Curio shop was a real favourite, as you could have a badge created from your photo with a lion cub. In 1997 the Safari Park closed, and the premises became what is now Benvarden Animal Rescue Kennels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refreshments will be served and those in attendance will have the opportunity to view photographs and share memories.

Meanwhile, those who are interested in finding out more about Causeway Safari Park can visit the new exhibition, ‘A Causeway Safari Tale’, which is currently open in Ballymoney Museum.

This exhibition has been made possible by help from the local community who have shared their souvenirs and memories.

Within the museum there will also be plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy, with safari dress up, colouring in, a safari jeep photo prop and the chance to recreate your photo with a toy lion cub.