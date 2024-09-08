Thousands of people attend Northern Ireland International Air Show in contrasting weather across two-day event
The warm glorious weather on Saturday - around 21C - helped people get as much sunshine as possible before summer officially ends.
Running from Ballyreagh Golf Course to West Bay in Portrush, highlights on Saturday included aerial displays from the RAF Typhoon, BBMF Lancaster, RAF Tutor, Norwegian Historic Squadron Vampire, OV-10 Bronco, The Starlings, Irish Air Corps, Irish Coastguard S-92 role demo with Portrush Lifeboat and Aerosuperbatics wing walkers.
On Saturday evening, the fun continued as the Airborne Pyrotechnics team consisting of 2 x Grob 109s performed a spectacular pyrotechnics display over the West Bay.
Furthermore, people of all ages strapped themselves in to enjoy a fireworks display at Ramore Head at 9pm.
There were also a wide range of family-friendly activities on the ground and the ever-popular STEM Village returned with local employers and education providers.
However, Sunday would prove to be more problematic for organisers as the dull weather caused delays and re-arrangements. The Starling and Airborne Pyrotechnics failed to hit the skies due to the conditions.
A 100-year-old Royal Air Force veteran was in attendance at the air show as the RAF honoured Northern Ireland’s unique part in its history over the last century.
Londonderry resident and wartime Women’s Auxiliary Air Force flight mechanic Margaret Robertson was the RAF’s guest of honour on Sunday afternoon.
During the war, she worked on the Lancaster aircraft, which took to the skies over Portrush on Saturday afternoon alongside a display by a modern-day Typhoon Display Aircraft bearing the iconic D-Day ‘Invasion Stripes’.
Air Marshal Sean Reynolds, Air Officer Northern Ireland, said: “We continue to honour the sacrifice and bravery of Margaret and her generation, while recognising that Northern Ireland plays a significant role in today’s RAF – through its world class defence and cybersecurity industries, regular and reserve personnel.”
The Air Show was last held in 2019 before being cancelled due to cost-cutting measures by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
