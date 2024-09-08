The Northern Ireland International Air Show returned after a five-year hiatus as thousands of people descended on the north coast across the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warm glorious weather on Saturday - around 21C - helped people get as much sunshine as possible before summer officially ends.

Running from Ballyreagh Golf Course to West Bay in Portrush, highlights on Saturday included aerial displays from the RAF Typhoon, BBMF Lancaster, RAF Tutor, Norwegian Historic Squadron Vampire, OV-10 Bronco, The Starlings, Irish Air Corps, Irish Coastguard S-92 role demo with Portrush Lifeboat and Aerosuperbatics wing walkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday evening, the fun continued as the Airborne Pyrotechnics team consisting of 2 x Grob 109s performed a spectacular pyrotechnics display over the West Bay.

Thousands of people attended the Northern Ireland Air Show in Portrush over the weekend

Furthermore, people of all ages strapped themselves in to enjoy a fireworks display at Ramore Head at 9pm.

There were also a wide range of family-friendly activities on the ground and the ever-popular STEM Village returned with local employers and education providers.

However, Sunday would prove to be more problematic for organisers as the dull weather caused delays and re-arrangements. The Starling and Airborne Pyrotechnics failed to hit the skies due to the conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 100-year-old Royal Air Force veteran was in attendance at the air show as the RAF honoured Northern Ireland’s unique part in its history over the last century.

Londonderry resident and wartime Women’s Auxiliary Air Force flight mechanic Margaret Robertson was the RAF’s guest of honour on Sunday afternoon.

During the war, she worked on the Lancaster aircraft, which took to the skies over Portrush on Saturday afternoon alongside a display by a modern-day Typhoon Display Aircraft bearing the iconic D-Day ‘Invasion Stripes’.

Air Marshal Sean Reynolds, Air Officer Northern Ireland, said: “We continue to honour the sacrifice and bravery of Margaret and her generation, while recognising that Northern Ireland plays a significant role in today’s RAF – through its world class defence and cybersecurity industries, regular and reserve personnel.”