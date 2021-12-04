Thousands turn out for Lundy parade in Londonderry

The annual parade on the first Saturday in December was cancelled because of Covid restrictions last year, but went ahead, with restrictions, today.

A total of 18 bands joined the march around the city centre ahead of a service of thanksgiving which, because of Covid-19 restrictions, was held outside.

Apprentice Boys governor Graeme Stenhouse said: "It's been two years since we've had a full procession.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Executive Minister Gary Middleton at the Apprentice Boys Lundy parade in Londonderry today.

"This is the most important day in the Apprentice Boys calendar when we commemorate and remember the closing of the gates in 1688.

"Over the past 18 to 20 months, we have always told our members and supporters that we are in the middle of a pandemic and to adhere to the restrictions and guidelines.

"It is slightly frustrating but we fully appreciate that we are an organisation that has to show a duty of care to our members, our supporters and to the wider community."