News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
39 minutes ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
1 hour ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
1 hour ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists

Traffic and Travel Updates as US President Joe Biden visits Northern Ireland

These are the roads closed this morning in relation to Joe Biden visit to Belfast

By Michael Cousins
Published 12th Apr 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read

The police have said ‘York Street, Donegal Street, Academy Street and Frederick Street, in the vicinity of the new Ulster University Campus remain closed to vehicular trafficuntil this afternoon as part of the policing operation to support US Presidential visit.

Those attending the event or those wishing to watch the motorcade should make sensible provisions for parking, walking to the venue or attending designated viewing areas’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Security and activity around the Grand Central Hotel on Bedford Street, Belfast City Centre, ahead of the Joe Biden visit.Security and activity around the Grand Central Hotel on Bedford Street, Belfast City Centre, ahead of the Joe Biden visit.
Security and activity around the Grand Central Hotel on Bedford Street, Belfast City Centre, ahead of the Joe Biden visit.
Related topics:Joe BidenTrafficNorthern IrelandBelfast