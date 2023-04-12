Traffic and Travel Updates as US President Joe Biden visits Northern Ireland
These are the roads closed this morning in relation to Joe Biden visit to Belfast
By Michael Cousins
Published 12th Apr 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read
The police have said ‘York Street, Donegal Street, Academy Street and Frederick Street, in the vicinity of the new Ulster University Campus remain closed to vehicular trafficuntil this afternoon as part of the policing operation to support US Presidential visit.
Those attending the event or those wishing to watch the motorcade should make sensible provisions for parking, walking to the venue or attending designated viewing areas’