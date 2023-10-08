Terence McKeag (left) cracking a joke with Princess Anne.

​Mr McKeag, who hailed from Helen's Bay in county Down, was widely known in agriculture and equestrian circles across Northern Ireland and passed away on Friday evening (October 6).

Known as 'Mr Entertainer' due to his appearances as master of ceremonies alongside dear friend Hugo Duncan, Mr McKeag was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year's Honours List in 2022 for services to agriculture and equestrian sport in Northern Ireland.

Throughout his life, Terence played a significant role in events at the Balmoral Show and had significant involvement in local point-to-point races.

He was also a member of King George VI Memorial LOL 1973.

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne paid tribute to Mr McKeag, who he labelled as “a dear friend.”

He said: “Terence was an incredible character with an amazing personality and was loved and highly respected by so many.

"I have many great memories with Terence who was ‘Mr Entertainer’ across the Country for so long, including locally within the Craigantlet area which he called home.

“Terence was a man of many talents and was equally at home speaking with Royals, or on stage ‘telling yarns’ at Charity Country Music Concerts.