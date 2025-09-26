Dr Martin Mansergh, who sadly passed away

Tributes have been paid to key Northern Ireland peace process adviser Martin Mansergh, who has died aged 78.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Mansergh was a senior civil servant at the Department of Foreign Affairs and was a senior adviser to several taoisigh.

He was a key figure during the Northern Ireland peace process, before joining Fianna Fail and becoming a senator and TD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2008, he was appointed as a junior minister at the Department of Finance and the Department of Arts.

Mr Mansergh had been on a trip to the Sahara with other retired parliamentarians at the time of his death.

Irish president Michael D Higgins led tributes to Mr Mansergh and expressed his condolences to his wife Elizabeth, to his children, extended family, his former colleagues and friends.

“It is with sadness that so many will have learned of the death of Dr Martin Mansergh,” Mr Higgins said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dr Mansergh earned the respect not just of people with different interpretations of the historic events which led to Irish independence, but of colleague historians for the sophisticated presentation he offered on what were often complex and contentious issues.

“Dr Mansergh’s capacity for detail was of enormous assistance in the period leading up to the Good Friday Agreement and in the very significant contribution which he made to the broader peace process.

“His advice to politicians, and to the different taoisigh which he served, and later as a member of the Oireachtas where he represented Tipperary, was always to begin with the facts.

“As vice-chair of the Expert Advisory Group on the Decade of Centenaries, Dr Mansergh continued to make a very valuable contribution to Irish public life and to public consideration and commemoration of the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Among his colleagues in Leinster House, he was deeply appreciated for his deep courtesy, but also for his sense of humour.”

Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said he learned of Mr Mansergh’s passing with “deep sadness”.

Mr Martin said: “I had the honour of knowing Martin for over four decades.

“He was unquestionably one of the most important public servants in our recent history, filly many different roles and having a profound impact on issues deeply important to the Irish people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mansergh served as an adviser to leaders of Fianna Fail, both in government and in opposition.

Mr Martin said he was “exceptional in his knowledge and devotion to the cause of peace” on the island of Ireland and throughout Europe.

He added: “His contribution to securing peace on this island mark him as a figure who will always be honoured.

“His early, secret negotiations in Belfast on behalf of Taoiseigh and his work through more than a decade were essential in securing the peace settlement and the overcoming of many later hurdles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Martin, who expressed sympathies to Mr Mansergh’s wife Elizabeth and the rest of his family, said: “Martin was a one-off, a true Irish republican. A man of great accomplishments who leaves a proud history”.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of Mr Mansergh.

“Martin played a key role, particularly in the early stages of the Irish peace process and in the later development of the Good Friday Agreement,” she said on X.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends and his colleagues in Fianna Fail.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Tanaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris also expressed his “deepest condolences” to Mr Mansergh’s friends, family and colleagues.

Mr Harris said Mr Mansergh had played an “instrumental role” in drafting amendments to the Constitution which was part of the ratification of the Good Friday Agreement in the Republic of Ireland.

“Few people were as consequential in shaping Irish Government policy on Northern Ireland and few on the Irish side were more crucial to the peace process, whether through his role as an intermediary or his work to craft a new political and intellectual framework for peace.”

He added: “On a personal level, I knew Martin to be warm, generous with his time and insights, and a person of great integrity with an incredible commitment to peace on our island.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams expressed condolences to the Mansergh family and Fianna Fail.

In a statement, he said: “Martin Mansergh was a key figure in the efforts to build the peace process and the success of the negotiation leading to the Good Friday Agreement.

“He was one of those who met with Sinn Fein in the late 1980s on behalf of Fianna Fail and we retained a close relationship since then.

“Martin served a number of Taoisigh and his crucial role, along with other senior government officials, and John Hume, and Sinn Fein representatives, was in the build-up to the negotiations at Good Friday in 1998 and in the work that was done after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I value very much the numerous engagements that we had and the relationship that we developed as a result of that.