TUV leader Jim Allister astounded by the Charity Commission’s stance on West Belfast Festival after pro-IRA singing

Videos have been circulated online of concert goers chanting ‘ooh ah up the ‘ra’ during performances by the Wolfe Tones and Shebeen yesterday.

In a letter to the commissioners, Mr Allister wrote: “I am astounded by the commission’s stand on this issue.

"Whether the stance is driven by indifference or complicity, the result is endorsement of the most egregious hurt to victims of the IRA by your continuing conferment of charitable status on an organisation which deliberately hosts as its finale the repulsive glorification of terrorism.

The Wolfe Tones on stage at the Feile an Phobail festival. Photo: Wolfe Tones official Twitter page

“Like others, I ask, which charitable purpose, as defined in the Charities (NI) Act do you maintain qualifies an organisation which has, by its own choice, become defined by ‘up the ‘ra’ singing and other offensive songs, led from the stage by its headline acts?”

He commented: “You cannot continue to hide away from the realities of this situation, which in practical terms means a new generation of young people are being indoctrinated, courtesy of the West Belfast Festival’s organising choices, into the cult of glorifying terrorism. By your inaction you exude consent.

"Please urgently address your stance which is causing such offence to all who do not endorse or wish to sanitise terrorism.”

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission said: “In August of last year, the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland received concerns regarding the annual West Belfast Festival held by registered charity Feile An Phobail Limited.

“Having assessed the concerns raised, commissioners concluded that the charity, as a result of performances at the festival, had not contravened charity law.

“One of the concerned parties requested that the commission review its decision not to take regulatory action under its internal decision review process. The charity was advised of this request.

“The concerned party also requested that a specific question is referred to the Charity Tribunal under para 1 of Schedule 4 to the Charities Act (NI) 2008.

“The concerned party has been advised that this request is currently being considered by the commission.