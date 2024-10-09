Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people have been arrested after two men were assaulted and an attempt made to steal a car in Crossgar on Tuesday night (October 8).

The victims, both in their 20s, were in a vehicle which was pulled into a layby on Killyleagh Street at around 9.15pm, when two men appeared from a nearby alleyway and got into the rear of the car. The pair began assaulting the vehicle’s occupants with a wheel brace, with one of the victims also having a rope placed around his neck.

Following a struggle, the victims managed to get out of the car however their assailants followed and the attack continued on the street. As the assault was underway a female got into the vehicle and attempted to drive it away. At the same time a second female armed with a screwdriver emerge from the adjacent alleyway making threats.

All four suspects then made off, with one of them stealing a mobile phone from the vehicle as they fled.

Responding police were able to locate and arrest four suspects shortly after the time of the report and seize two knives, a wheel brace and a screwdriver.

Two men, and two women, who were arrested by police have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Police are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime. Please call 101, quoting reference 1721 08/10/24. Information can also be given online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/