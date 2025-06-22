Two men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and robbery in Armagh city on Saturday night (June 21)

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and robbery in Armagh city on Saturday night (June 21).

At around 10.20pm, specialist support police officers on mobile patrol observed an altercation near Glenside flats. Two men started to run off and, following an on-foot pursuit, one of the males jumped off a bridge to the rocks below with the other in the river.

Officers swiftly apprehended both men, aged 39 and 36, and made the arrests. The two matched the description of suspects involved in an aggravated burglary and robbery at Glenside some minutes earlier.

Two men had reportedly entered the living room of one of the flats and threatened a male occupant with a pair of scissors. An assault occurred both inside and outside the address with the injured man sustaining injuries to head. A sum of cash was stolen from him during the assault.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and I am appealing to anyone with information or to anyone with CCTV or other footage covering the areas of Glenside/ Killuney Drive to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1754 21/06/25.”