Unionists in Northern Ireland join the tributes to the American conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, shot dead at a university event in Utah

The conservative commentator Charlie Kirk hands out hats before speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, where he was shot on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

Unionist politicians from Northern Ireland have paid tribute to the American conservative political activist Charlie Kirk after he was shot dead at an event on Wednesday evening.

The DUP leader Gavin Robinson and the TUV leader Jim Allister joined the prime minister Keir Starmer and others in expressing condolences to relatives of Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, after he was assassinated at a college event in Utah.

The death was announced on social media by Mr Trump, who praised the 31-year-old, the co-founder and CEO of the youth organisation Turning Point USA , as "Great, and even Legendary".

Mr Robinson, who is MP for East Belfast, said in a message on the social media platform X: “The tragic murder of Charlie Kirk represents more than violence against one man, but an assault on freedom of speech and open dissent. Our democracy depends on our ability to disagree peacefully.”

Mr Allister, who is MP for North Antrim, said in a statement: “The tragic murder of Charlie Kirk is a profound loss. In today’s interconnected world, he and Turning Point USA are widely known and respected by conservatives far beyond the United States. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

“For too long, terms like ‘right-wing extremist’ have been applied unevenly by the press. It is time for all forms of political violence to be recognised and condemned without bias. This principle should have been applied consistently after the attempted assassination of President Trump. We hope this tragedy prompts renewed focus on how extremism is reported and addressed by the media.”

Neither the SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP nor the Sinn Fein first minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill said anything about the killing on X, despite the latter posting about other matters last evening.

The DUP deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly wrote on X (@little_pengelly): “Shocking and appalling news from the USA.”

Joseph Vogl stands outside Timpanogos Regional Hospital on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

Naomi Long MLA, the justice minister and Alliance Party leader, also did not issue a statement of her own about the murder on X, but retweeted the Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson (@EoinTennyson) who on X wrote: “The murder of Charlie Kirk is appalling and horrifying. There is no place for political violence in any society.”

Mrs Long also reposted the Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly (@SteveDonnelly95) who said on X: “An appalling and brutal act of murder. Charlie Kirk should have been free and safe to express himself without concern for his safety. Political violence is a poison wherever it raises its vile head.”

The Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt MLA did not comment on the shooting on X.

Sir Keir said: "My thoughts this evening are with the loved ones of Charlie Kirk. It is heartbreaking that a young family has been robbed of a father and a husband.”

The American flag on the North Lawn at the White House in Washington, is lowered to half-staff after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed at an event in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Trump said: "No-one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

The suspected shooter has not been arrested, Orem mayor David Young said. A person who was taken into custody by law enforcement at the university where Mr Kirk was speaking was not the suspect, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorised to speak publicly.

"We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear - there can be no justification for political violence."

Videos posted to social media from Utah Valley University showed Mr Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans "The American Comeback" and "Prove Me Wrong."

A single shot rings out and Mr Kirk can be seen reaching up with his right hand to a wound in his neck.

Stunned spectators are heard gasping and screaming before people start to run away. The AP was able to confirm the videos were taken at Sorensen Centre courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus.

Mr Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by his non-profit political organisation. Immediately before the shooting, Mr Kirk was taking questions for an audience member about mass shootings and gun violence.

"Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?" an audience member asked.

Mr Kirk responded: "Too many."

The questioner followed up: "Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?"

"Counting or not counting gang violence?" Mr Kirk asked.

Then a single shot rang out.

Utah Valley University said the campus was immediately evacuated and remained closed. Classes were cancelled until further notice.

Those still on campus were asked to stay in place until police officers could safely escort them off campus. Armed officers walked around the neighbourhood bordering the campus, knocking on doors and asking for information on the shooter.

Officers have been seen looking at a photo on their phones and showing it to people to see if they recognise a person of interest.

The event, billed as the first stop on Mr Kirk's "The American Comeback Tour," had generated a polarising campus reaction.

An online petition calling for university administrators to bar Mr Kirk from appearing received nearly 1,000 signatures. The university issued a statement last week citing First Amendment rights and affirming its "commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue."