Veterans Commissioner hosts memorable event for the Greenfinches to mark 50th anniversary of women's UDR unit

During the course of the welcome Danny Kinahan acknowledged: “This event is different to anything my office has done before and I am really pleased that we can bring you all together to celebrate what is a very important and significant milestone for the Greenfinches, and the female veterans who served with the Ulster Defence Regiment CGC."

Over 140 Greenfinches and invited guests were welcomed to the event by a piper playing a range of familiar regimental marches, setting the scene for an enjoyable afternoon of friends and colleagues being reunited after so many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests enjoyed an afternoon tea, access to the beautiful gardens and a tour of Royal Hillsborough Castle in recognition of their service.

Veterans Commissioner, Danny Kinahan with Lord- Lieutenants for Co Down and Co Fermanagh, Mayor Andrew Gowan and some of the Greenfinches in attendance

Special contributions were made from Viscount Brookeborogh, Lord-Lieutenant of Co Fermanagh, who himself was an officer in the Ulster Defence Regiment and whose wife is a Greenfinch, and Gawn Hamilton, Lord-Lieutenant of Co Down.

Mr Hamilton spoke warmly of his mother’s service as a Greenfinch and the great contribution that the female members of the Ulster Defence Regiment made during their service in the difficult days of our Troubles, often whilst raising families and working full time in other occupations.

Mr Kinahan said: “Over 60,000 men and women wore the uniform of the Ulster Defence Regiment, and did so with the understanding that their service placed them at risk every hour of every day - there was no respite on duty or off duty or even after they left the regiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sadly, there is a long roll of honour for those members of the regiment who lost their lives at the hands of terrorism. 197 were killed both on and off duty, including four Greenfinches, as well as over 60 killed after leaving the Regiment”.

A group of Greenfinches who attended the afternoon tea at Royal Hillsborough Castle Gardens