WATCH: Coleraine celebrates as Hannah Scott wins the town's first ever gold medal at the Olympics
The people of Coleraine cheered on as Hannah Scott won the town’s first ever gold medal in a pulsating quadruple sculls race in Paris.
Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw, and Lauren Henry made a cautious start before moving past Ukraine into second spot behind the Dutch.
The 2023 world champions produced a storming finish in the final 250 metres – and a photo-finish was declared as the two boats crossed the line.
But it was the British crew who were punching the air with the margin of victory given as 0.15 seconds.
Here’s how Coleraine reacted to their first ever Olympic gold champion.
