The people of Coleraine cheered on as Hannah Scott won the town’s first ever gold medal in a pulsating quadruple sculls race in Paris.

Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw, and Lauren Henry made a cautious start before moving past Ukraine into second spot behind the Dutch.

The 2023 world champions produced a storming finish in the final 250 metres – and a photo-finish was declared as the two boats crossed the line.

But it was the British crew who were punching the air with the margin of victory given as 0.15 seconds.