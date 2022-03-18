WATCH: Joe Biden’s St Patrick’s address where he fumbles arguably the best-known Irish langauge phrase (and implies the Irish are stupid)

Two of them at least did not pass off without incident.

The first was when he stumbled over the words ‘cead mile failte’ – one of the best known stock phrases in the Irish langauge.

That was in an address to the 30th National Gala of the Irish Funds (which describes itself as “a global philanthropic network established in 1976 to promote and support peace, culture, education and community development”).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Biden on a visit to Ireland when Obama's vice president

The second was at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon (a gathering of politicians), when he opened by implying Irish people are stupid.

Both can be found on this video, which gives a brief taste of the US President’s speeches, during which he expounds on his ties to the island.

In addition, senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi read a poem by Bono, comparing St Patrick to Ukraine’s embattled leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She said: “I got this message this morning from Bono. Bono has been a very Irish part of our lives. And he said this...”

Oh St. Patrick, he drove out the snakes /

With his prayers, but that’s not all it takes /

For the snake symbolizes /

An evil that rises /

And hides in your heart /

As it breaks /

And the evil has risen my friends /

From the darkness that lives in some men /

But in sorrow and fear /

That’s when saints can appear /

To drive out those old snakes once again /

And they struggle for us to be free /

From the psycho in this human family /

Ireland’s sorrow and pain /

Is now the Ukraine /

And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy.

The music and current affairs magazine Rolling Stone described her contribution with the following headline: “Pelosi Sees Putin’s War Crimes and Raises Him a Bono Poem.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.