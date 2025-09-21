'We're just trying to relish the moments': Newry athlete Kate O'Connor wins silver medal and savours more special memories with her dad and coach

Kate O'Connor is on the podium after winning the silver medal for Women's Heptathlon
​Newry’s Kate O’Connor shared an emotional tribute to her father after claiming a historic silver medal in the heptathlon event at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

​The 24-year-old produced a stunning performance across the two days, claiming five personal bests to become the first Irish woman to win a medal at a major championships in an outdoor multi-discipline sport.

Her total of 6,714 points secured her a spot between American gold medallist Anna Hall and the bronze-sharing duo of Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson and the USA’s Taliyah Brooks.

Speaking to BBC Sport after embracing the historic moment with her father and coach Michael O’Connor, the Dundalk St Gerard’s athlete said: "I just saw him at the end. I know he said earlier in the year that it was probably the proudest day of his life, but I would say that today maybe topped that!

"It's so nice that we get to work so closely together, travel the world together and win major medals together.

"It's a very unique and special thing that we get to do. I think more lately we've been enjoying the whole journey we have together because I know that sport doesn't last forever and we're just trying to relish the moments."

A brilliant display in Tokyo rounds off an unforgettable year for O’Connor, who previously secured pentathlon bronze at the European Championships, pentathlon silver at the World Indoors, and outdoor heptathlon gold at the World University Games.

