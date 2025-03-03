A woman aged in her 40s has been arrested in London as part of an investigation into fraud.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering on Monday (March 3).

The arrest followed a search of residential premises in the city, in which detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Economic Crime Unit were assisted by officers in City of London Police.

Simultaneously, as part of the same investigation, officers from the Police Service’s Economic Crime Unit conducted a house search in Waringstown, Co. Down.

The local search, carried out with the help of Cyber Crime and Tactical Support Group officers, located documentation and electronic equipment, which have now been taken away for further examination.

Detective Chief Inspector Uel Boyd from the Economic Crime Unit said: “Today’s searches are part of our ongoing efforts to tackle and disrupt illegal activities, such as fraud and money laundering. Fraudsters have one aim only, and that’s to line their own pockets. Sadly, this always comes at the expense of others.”

Detective Chief Inspector Boyd continued: “Today’s outcome included collective efforts from across our various specialist Police Service departments, as well as the City of London Police. But we also rely upon, and are grateful for, the support of local people and communities. I’m keen to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information or concerns to contact us on 101.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport