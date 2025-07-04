Woman charged with murder over death of man, 55, in house fire
A woman has been charged with murder after a man died in a house fire in Co Antrim.
Patrick "Paddy" Douglas, aged 55, died following a house fire in the Main Street area of Ballymoney on Tuesday.
On Friday, police said they had charged a 34-year-old woman with murder.
She is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Mr Douglas was conveyed to hospital after the fire but died from his injuries.
