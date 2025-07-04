A 34-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of Patrick 'Paddy' Douglas

A woman has been charged with murder after a man died in a house fire in Co Antrim.

Patrick "Paddy" Douglas, aged 55, died following a house fire in the Main Street area of Ballymoney on Tuesday.

On Friday, police said they had charged a 34-year-old woman with murder.

She is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.