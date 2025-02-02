Woman cut free from an overturned car in east Belfast as police report no ‘serious injuries’

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 2nd Feb 2025, 14:19 BST
Firefighters have freed a woman from an overturned car in east Belfast.

The incident involving a black Audi A3 happened on the Woodstock Road at around midday today (February 2).

Three fire appliances attended the scene alongside the police and ambulance service.

In a statement, NIFRS said: “We received a call at 11.53am to reports of a road traffic collision on Woodstock Road, with reports of one female casualty being trapped.

Firefighters have freed a woman from an overturned car in east Belfast. The incident involving a black Audi A3 happened on the Woodstock Road at around midday

"Two appliances were sent to the scene from Knock Fire Station and another from Central.

"Firefighters used cutting equipment to remove the casualty from the vehicle and she was left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police attended a three vehicle road traffic collision at the Woodstock Road area of East Belfast on Sunday 2nd February. There were no reports of any serious injuries."

