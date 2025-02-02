Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters have freed a woman from an overturned car in east Belfast.

The incident involving a black Audi A3 happened on the Woodstock Road at around midday today (February 2).

Three fire appliances attended the scene alongside the police and ambulance service.

In a statement, NIFRS said: “We received a call at 11.53am to reports of a road traffic collision on Woodstock Road, with reports of one female casualty being trapped.

"Two appliances were sent to the scene from Knock Fire Station and another from Central.

"Firefighters used cutting equipment to remove the casualty from the vehicle and she was left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service."