People board a Kyiv bound train on a platform in Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday. Our first thoughts lie with the people of Ukraine, writes Stephen Farry (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

This is dark time for the people of Ukraine, and brings wider implications for Europe and the wider world.

Russia’s invasion is a blatant act of aggression against an independent sovereign state. It is a flagrant breach of the United Nations Charter and wider international law.

Our first thoughts lie with the people of Ukraine. Horrible days lie ahead in which many civilians and soldiers will be brutally killed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russia stands exposed as a pariah state. This requires a substantive and sustained response from the international community, including the United Kingdom.

Sanctions are the main tool at our disposal. A full spectrum of sanctions should have been imposed much earlier, but now need to be put in place.

These must especially target the Putin regime and his wider network of influence, including here in the UK. Sanctions will hurt Russia as it has a much weaker economy than the G7 and many others. However, we must accept that sanctions will not be painless for our economy too. But much more is at stake.

It is also right for Nato to bolster defences on its members close to the front line.

Already we are seeing a growing humanitarian crisis with refugees and internally-placed persons. We can expect this to accelerate. Addressing this challenge cannot be left to those countries in Eastern Europe. This needs to be genuine collective response across Europe.

I am calling on the UK government to take its responsibilities seriously in this regard, and to provide proactive leadership. On Tuesday, when I raised this scenario with the Prime Minister I was given a dismissive response.

This has to change.

Stephen Farry, North Down MP, Alliance Party Deputy Leader,

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.