East Londonderry UUP suggests health MOT for all primary pupils
Mr Carmichael, speaking on behalf of the Association, added that such MOTs would be a natural progression to earlier proposals to introduce a health MOT for all 12-year-old school children, not just in East Londonderry, but right across Northern Ireland.
Mr Carmichael said: “One of the most sensible suggestions to come from Government for some time was the idea that 12-year-olds should undergo weight and fitness checks to detect any early warning signs of illness will make a real difference in the fight against increasing childhood obesity levels.
“But this needs to be built upon and expanded to include primary school children of all ages, and even if possible, extended into the pre-school and nursery school sectors.
“It will also plot out for the National Health Service useful data to help plan and determine future health spending.
“The tests could be carried out by school nurses and, though children will be encouraged to undertake the tests, they will not be compulsory. The tests are likely to include blood pressure checks, a body mass index (BMI) calculation based on height and weight, joint tests and pulse rates before and after exercise.
“It is, in a way, a sad commentary on our modern lifestyle, but it is a realistic move. We in the UUP always encourage people to have regular medical tests. Early detection of illness can often prolong life and make a huge difference to people’s quality of life,” said Mr Carmichael.