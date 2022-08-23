High time lateral flow tests were ditched in NI

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News Letter editorial

The tests provided reassurance, but they also had the potential to create disruption that was becoming increasingly needless and unsustainable.

Now that they cost money, it is much less likely that employers will expect their staff to take lateral flows. At the same time, for people who are nervous of carrying the disease to vulnerable relatives or friends, the tests will still be available to buy over the counter.

And, importantly, they will be provided to the vulnerable and those who work in health care settings.

With every other illness, we make a decision ourselves about whether the symptoms justify staying at home, staying off work or otherwise interrupting our lives.

For the good of the economy, educating our young people and encouraging a normalised society, Covid must now be treated the same. While it is still widespread, vaccinations and better treatment mean that it is simply no longer a threat to life for the vast majority of people.

The health minister is quick to point out that his department is struggling to fund the NHS, which is under exceptional pressure. We know now that this is in no small part due to the effects of lockdown, which encouraged an excessive focus on Covid and meant other conditions were sometimes neglected.

Our front line medics need every penny they can get and, hopefully, stopping lateral flow tests frees up some cash that can be better spent in the coming winter.