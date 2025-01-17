Dr Kathy Charles who led a study on social media use, claimed posting regularly on social media sites was like, ‘being in a news channel about yourself’

“Am I weird?” queried a social media user. Probably! I found myself thinking, before I went on to read her post.

She, (let’s call her Kim), then described how she had made a “distraction box,” for a friend who was experiencing a traumatic life event. She’d filled it with small, gift-wrapped presents with handwritten clues attached, and the receiver had to try and guess what was inside before opening.

Kim claimed her husband thought this gift giving was a “weird” thing to do, she went on to stress that he had seen her do these boxes several times for others (hinting she’s a serial bestower of kindness.)

She was in a quandary as to whether this was, a “weird thing” to do or just a “me thing” (me referring to herself) and went on to take a poll inviting people to vote, “weird,” or “me.”

Whatever could the responses be, I thought with a sarcastic eye roll. Over 200 posts told her it was a “me” thing, exclusive to her. They went on to assure her she was a wonderful, caring, individual, a veritable angel on earth!

I felt slightly green around the gills reading the sea of invited praise. My fingers itched to comment that it would have been more impressive if she’d done these good deeds and kept them to herself, instead of seeking glory under the pretext of not being quite sure just how saint-like she was.

I thought of the older carers I know who keep their lives offline, who valiantly, silently push on, caring for unwell loved ones, without requiring strangers’ applause nor their egos stroked for their selfless, daily acts.

I feel lucky to have lived a life pre-internet and experienced a privacy that younger generations will probably never know. There’s something a little sad about seeing how much people now share of themselves, and the desperation to get approval and likes for everything they think and do.

Kim, repeatedly referred to “Me” in her post, wanting everyone to discuss her thoughtfulness and how wonderful she was, as she continued on her hike up Mount Ego.

Research reveals excessive use of social media can contribute to people becoming more egotistical and self-obsessed. It was found users of these platforms can suffer social-media related stress because of the pressure they feel to come up with updates about their lives, for a large number of friends or followers.

Others experienced tension trying to be entertaining and felt envious of those who appeared to have better lives.

Dr Kathy Charles, who led a study on social media use, claimed posting regularly on social media sites was like, ‘being in a news channel about yourself. You are almost a mini celebrity and the bigger your audience, the more pressure you feel to produce something.’