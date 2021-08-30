An intemperate diatribe from Jim Allister against the kindly Edwin Poots

Letter to the editor

If Mr J Allister QC MLA hasn’t anything positive and helpful to say, it is better for him to hold his piece (‘Edwin Poots is building the stepping stone to an economic all-Ireland,’ August 26, see link below).

There is absolutely no call for the intemperate manner of his distasteful attack on Mr Edwin Poots MLA and former leader of the DUP.

I note that Mr Poots is considering the possibility of running for Westminster, if the current MP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, were to step down.

I wonder if this possibility has anything to do with the vehemency of Mr Allister’s personalised and intemperate diatribe against the kindly Mr Poots.

Micheal O’Cathail, Fermanagh

