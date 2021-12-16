Buy pro Union book online if there is no good reason it is not in the shops

Letter to the editor

A pro Union book, ‘The Idea of the Union’, is not available in Belfast bookshops Mr WA Miller writes in a letter in Saturday’s News Letter (‘I can see no sign of pro Union book in any bookshops in Belfast city centre,’ December 11, see link below).

Is there a good reason for this? If not, it should be bought online. Of course it would be much nicer to visit a proper book shop but these are serious times for the unionist community.

If there is not a proper reason for the absence of this book then boycott the bookshops and buy such books online.

George Johnston, Greyabbey

