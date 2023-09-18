David McNarry: Essay was a harsh but truthful assessment of how successive governments have ignored unionists

Unionists have won support to stay away from the Windsor deal, which was announced earlier this year (above). The thought of a realigned unionism administering an Irish Sea border causes the word capitulation to spring to mind (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

It was a truthful, harsh and realistic assessment of, a. how ruthless successive governments have been in ignoring unionists, b. how pliable unionists have been in accepting changes without thinking through the consequences, and, c. how the Sinn Fein process of destroying the Union is not being challenged with gusto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben wonders (as if in anticipation) if the government will give the DUP a sweetener legal protection of the Union, swaying Jeffrey Donaldson to join Doug Beattie and enter Stormont as hailed heroes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letters to editor

His article concludes with the mischievous question, ‘will a return happen anyway, followed by a unionist realignment’?

If the DUP walk arm in arm with the UUP back into government it will not be realignment. It will be unionism in serious trouble.

A realigned unionism administering an Irish Sea border causes the word capitulation to spring to mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wimps, the wokes and the wets will be the people linking arms in celebration of beating unionists into the ground.

Sinn Fein will be victoriously delirious. Instead of unity there will be another unionist party formed leaving unionists weakened, damaged and rudderless

Apart from a media-inspired frenzy, leading a misguided NIO in a merry dance of silly gossip about “substantial progress”, the majority of unionists are not in the mood to bury their heads in the quicksand and sink into doom and gloom.

Unionists hold the trump cards in the battle of wits between themselves and British government-sponsored republicans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ours is a principled stance. Having come this far and winning increased support to stay away from the Windsor Framework, the majority unionist leadership can sit tight through the winter cold war.